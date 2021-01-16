Varlamov will start in Saturday's road game against the Rangers, Neil Best of Newsday reports.
Varlamov shut down the Rangers in the season opener, steering away all 24 shots for his 28th career shutout. The Rangers are a highly talented bunch that were a step behind Thursday. Varlamov could be in for a tougher test Saturday if the Blueshirts get back on track offensively.
More News
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: No longer starting Saturday•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Hurt during warmups•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Shuts out Rangers in opener•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Will start Thursday•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Will split time in net•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Sets personal best in loss•