Varlamov will defend the road net Monday against New Jersey, according to Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

Varlamov has gone 7-1-1 with a .928 save percentage over his past nine outings. He has stopped 115 of 122 shots during his four-game winning streak. Varlamov has a 13-8-4 record this season with a 2.66 GAA and a .916 save percentage through 27 games played. The Devils sit 12th in the league this campaign with 3.25 goals per contest.