Varlamov stopped 12 of 14 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Varlamov and the Islanders needed overtime to earn the win, despite outshooting Montreal 31-to-14, but the 35-year-old netminder ultimately came away victorious. Varlamov's won six of his last seven starts, posting a .933 save percentage in that span while taking over the starting job in New York. He improves to 13-8-4 with a .916 save percentage and 2.66 GAA this season. The Islanders are back in action Saturday in a road matchup with the Rangers.