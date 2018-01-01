Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Allows third-period goal in loss

Greiss stopped 12 of 13 shots during the third period of Sunday's 6-1 loss to Colorado.

Greiss entered with Colorado up 5-0, so there isn't a lot to read into Sunday's outing. However, Jaroslav Halak has allowed nine goals through his past five periods of action, so it wouldn't be surprising if Greiss started Tuesday against Boston. The German's .884 save percentage and 3.82 don't instill a lot of confidence, though.