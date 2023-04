Greiss (lower body) will miss the remainder of the season, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Coach Craig Berube made the announcement Friday. Greiss will end the season with a 7-10-0 record to go with a 3.64 GAA and .895 save percentage. The 37-year-old is nearing the end of his 15-year NHL career and his last performance - six goals allowed on 35 shots to Nashville - may be his final appearance in the NHL.