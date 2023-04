Greiss (lower body) underwent a procedure Monday and is currently weighing his options, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

It wouldn't be a surprise if Greiss sat out the remainder of the regular season. The 37-year-old netminder has a 7-10-0 record this season with a 3.64 GAA and an .896 save percentage in 21 appearances. St. Louis brought up netminder Vadim Zherenko from AHL Springfield on Monday.