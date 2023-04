Greiss will be between the visiting pipes in Nashville on Saturday, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Greiss has spent most of the season as the back up to Jordan Binnington. Greiss is 7-9-0 with a 3.50 GAA and .898 save percentage this season. He will face the Predators who are 28th in NHL scoring, averaging 2.72 goals per contest.