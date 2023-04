Greiss made 29 saves in Saturday's 6-1 loss to the Predators.

Nashville pocketed two goals in each period en route to the rout, with Greiss not offering much resistance in his first start since March 11. The veteran netminder has a 4.69 GAA and .855 save percentage over six appearances since the All-Star break, and he may not see the ice again until the final two games of the season, as the Blues have a home-and-home set against the Stars on April 12-13.