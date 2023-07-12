Greiss announced the end of his playing career Wednesday.

Greiss is hanging up his skates after recording a 162-130-37 record, 2.77 GAA and .911 save percentage in 368 career games with the Islanders, San Jose, Detroit, Phoenix (now Arizona), Pittsburgh and St. Louis. Along with Robin Lehner, Greiss won the Jennings Trophy in 2018-19 by posting a 23-14-2 record, 2.28 GAA and .927 save percentage in 43 outings. In his final season, the 37-year-old had a 7-10-0 record to go along with a 3.64 GAA and an .895 save percentage in 21 contests with the Blues.