Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Departs with undisclosed issue

Greiss (undisclosed) left Saturday's game versus Columbus, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. Semyon Varlamov took over crease duties for New York.

There has been no word on why Greiss was forced to exit Saturday's game, but it appeared as though the netminder was feeling ill on the bench. He'll hope to feel better in time to start one of New York's next two games. The Islanders play back-to-back games early next week, starting with Detroit on Monday before taking on the Canadiens in Montreal on Tuesday.