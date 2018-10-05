Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Dominant in OT win
Greiss made 45 saves in a 2-1 overtime win over the Hurricanes on Thursday night.
What a great game for a guy barely holding onto the starter's job. Greiss was absolutely dominant against a Canes offence that came in waves. This performance should give him the next start for the Isles.
