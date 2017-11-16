Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Gets starting nod Thursday
Greiss will be between the pipes for Thursday's home clash with Carolina.
Greiss will make his fourth start in the Isles' last five outings versus the Hurricanes. In his previous three appearances, the netminder remains undefeated in regulation, but could be in for a heavy workload as Carolina is averaging 36.0 shots per game -- second highest in the league.
