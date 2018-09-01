Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Hits ice for informal skate
Greiss participated in an informal skate Thursday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic New York reports.
Both Greiss and newcomer Robin Lehner (formerly with the Sabres) were present for the informal session. Those two are expected to duke it out for the right to be the No. 1 netminder to open the 2017-18 campaign. Greiss has plenty of experience as a starter and also as a backup, but he'll presumably have to be stellar in training camp after going 13-8-2 with a 3.82 GAA and .892 save percentage over 27 games last season.
