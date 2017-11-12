Greiss stopped 35 of 37 shots in Saturday's win over the Blues.

Greiss stood on his head to shut down the Blues and pick up his fourth win of the season. He's had a rough start this year, but this performance is sure to earn him some more crease time moving forward. Greiss shares the net with Jaroslav Halak, but if he can build off this victory, he could be one to look at moving forward. The 31-year-old owns a lackluster .905 save percentage, but neither him or Halak has taken command of the starting role, so this could be his chance to make a mark.