Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Tacks on three more points
Filppula registered two goals -- including a shorthanded tally -- to go along with an assist in Thursday's 7-2 road win over the Kings.
Filppula is fitting in quite well with the Islanders, as he's now up to four goals and six total points to complement a plus-5 rating with his new team. His primary area of expertise is killing off penalties, but if history is any indication, the Finn should still be able to fall in the mid-30s for points this season. Filppula is actually averaging a point per game early on, but there's obviously no way that he'll sustain a gaudy shooting percentage of 57.1.
More News
-
Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Lights the lamp•
-
Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Signs with Islanders•
-
Flyers' Valtteri Filppula: Big boss in Philly wants to keep him•
-
Flyers' Valtteri Filppula: Posts three points•
-
Flyers' Valtteri Filppula: Will play Sunday•
-
Flyers' Valtteri Filppula: Out with arm injury•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...