Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Tacks on three more points

Filppula registered two goals -- including a shorthanded tally -- to go along with an assist in Thursday's 7-2 road win over the Kings.

Filppula is fitting in quite well with the Islanders, as he's now up to four goals and six total points to complement a plus-5 rating with his new team. His primary area of expertise is killing off penalties, but if history is any indication, the Finn should still be able to fall in the mid-30s for points this season. Filppula is actually averaging a point per game early on, but there's obviously no way that he'll sustain a gaudy shooting percentage of 57.1.