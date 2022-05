Parise was the only player on the Islanders not to miss a game this season.

This is somewhat impressive as the knock-on Parise has been his inability to stay healthy in the second half of his career. The last time Parise didn't miss a game was during the 2011-12 season, and he had only played more than 70 games twice during that span. Parise finished this season with 15 goals, 35 points, and a rating of minus-2