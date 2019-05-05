Jakub Jerabek: KHL bound
Per TSN, Jerabek has decided to return to Europe, signing a one-year deal with HC Vityaz of the KHL.
Just 37 games in, Jerabek's time in the NHL is over, at least for the time being. The 27-year-old had just two goals and six assists during his North American stay. His new deal takes him back to HC Vityaz where Jerabek, in 2016-17, racked up 34 points in 59 games.
