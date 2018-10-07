Jerabek obtained a work visa and has been added to the Blues' active roster, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Since Joel Edmundson (groin) remains day-to-day, the Blues only have seven healthy defensemen, including Jerabek. Once Edmundson is healthy, however, they'll likely need to send either Jerabek or Jordan Schmaltz to AHL San Antonio. Both players require waivers.