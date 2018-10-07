Blues' Jakub Jerabek: Visa issues cleared up
Jerabek obtained a work visa and has been added to the Blues' active roster, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
Since Joel Edmundson (groin) remains day-to-day, the Blues only have seven healthy defensemen, including Jerabek. Once Edmundson is healthy, however, they'll likely need to send either Jerabek or Jordan Schmaltz to AHL San Antonio. Both players require waivers.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...