Blues' Jakub Jerabek: Working out visa issues
Jerabek will remain with the Blues until he clears up his work visa issues,
With the trade from Edmonton the St. Louis, Jerabek needs a work visa to be employed in the United States. The Czech forward won't stick with the Blues once these concerns are sorted out, as they're already set on the blue line and his previous NHL work -- eight points in 36 games -- doesn't warrant an immediate role with the big club.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...