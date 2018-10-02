Jerabek will remain with the Blues until he clears up his work visa issues,

With the trade from Edmonton the St. Louis, Jerabek needs a work visa to be employed in the United States. The Czech forward won't stick with the Blues once these concerns are sorted out, as they're already set on the blue line and his previous NHL work -- eight points in 36 games -- doesn't warrant an immediate role with the big club.

