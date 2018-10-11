Jerabek will slot into the Blues' third defensive pairing Thursday against the Flames, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The 27-year-old blueliner made his NHL debut last season and split time between the Canadiens and Capitals, totaling eight points in 36 regular-season games and he added an assist in two playoff games as well. The Blues have a crowded blue line, though, so they'll see how Jerabek fits in before they decide their next move. That will include either keeping him with the big club long-term or placing him on waivers for the purpose of assignment.