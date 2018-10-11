Blues' Jakub Jerabek: Will make Blues debut Thursday
Jerabek will slot into the Blues' third defensive pairing Thursday against the Flames, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The 27-year-old blueliner made his NHL debut last season and split time between the Canadiens and Capitals, totaling eight points in 36 regular-season games and he added an assist in two playoff games as well. The Blues have a crowded blue line, though, so they'll see how Jerabek fits in before they decide their next move. That will include either keeping him with the big club long-term or placing him on waivers for the purpose of assignment.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...