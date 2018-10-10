Jan Kovar: Waived unconditionally
Kovar was placed on unconditional waivers by the Islanders on Wednesday to terminate his contract.
After failing to make the team out of training camp, Kovar apparently decided against reporting to AHL Bridgeport. If he goes unclaimed, the center will likely return to the KHL where he played the last five years. The 28-year-old's impressive numbers in Russia's top league saw the Isles give him a one-year, $2 million contract, but he failed to impress team brass during the preseason.
