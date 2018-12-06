Jan Kovar: Headed back to Europe
Kovar agreed to terms on a contract with Czech club HC Skoda Plzen on Wednesday.
Kovar started the season under contract with the Islanders, but didn't want to report to AHL Bridgeport, so he was waived unconditionally. The Czech center than agreed to play with AHL Providence on a tryout basis and even spent a few days with the Bruins trying to earn a permanent contract. With that avenue closed, the 28-year-old will play in the Czech league for the first time since 2012-13. It seems doubtful Kovar will get another shot at breaking into the NHL at this point.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...