Kovar agreed to terms on a contract with Czech club HC Skoda Plzen on Wednesday.

Kovar started the season under contract with the Islanders, but didn't want to report to AHL Bridgeport, so he was waived unconditionally. The Czech center than agreed to play with AHL Providence on a tryout basis and even spent a few days with the Bruins trying to earn a permanent contract. With that avenue closed, the 28-year-old will play in the Czech league for the first time since 2012-13. It seems doubtful Kovar will get another shot at breaking into the NHL at this point.