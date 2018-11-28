Jan Kovar: NHL time may be coming
Kovar is practicing with the Bruins.
Kovar had been on a professional tryout agreement with AHL Providence, but it looks like he may get a look with the big club, which is dealing with a slew of injuries. The 28-year-old forward logged four goals and 10 points in 12 games during his stint with Providence and as Mark Divver of The Providence Journal notes, there's "no doubt about (Kovar's hockey) IQ or hands. Pace is (the) only question." Additionally, Kovar reportedly has other offers if the Bruins choose not to sign him to an NHL deal.
