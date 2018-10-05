Islanders' Jan Kovar: Contemplating next move
Kovar has not reported to AHL Bridgeport, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.
The Islanders put the wheels in motion to assign Kovar to that minor-league club Tuesday, but according to Arthur Staple of Newsday, the Czech prospect is "taking some time to figure out his next move." This situation reminds us of the Vadim Shipachayov saga with the Golden Knights last season, where the KHL star took issue with being assigned to the minors. In Shipachayov's case, he actually had to retire from the NHL in order for his contract to be terminated and be eligible to return to the KHL. We're not saying that's the route Kovar will take, but it's not a good look for either side at the moment.
