Islanders' Jan Kovar: Earns assist
Kovar tallied a helper in Sunday's preseason victory over Philadelphia.
The 28-year-old found the scoresheet in his first bit of NHL action. Kovar was absolutely a force in the KHL, amassing 286 points in 285 regular-season games to go along with 91 points in 83 playoff games. His sound two-way game could be relied upon to help fill the void of John Tavares' departure this offseason.
