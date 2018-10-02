Islanders' Jan Kovar: Assigned to minor league
Kovar was reassigned to AHL Bridgeport on Tuesday, Shannon Hogan of MSG Networks reports.
Even with elite centerman John Tavares leaving the Islanders for Toronto, Kovar failed to crack the Opening night roster since the club will be able to stock that position with veterans in the top nine behind Mathew Barzal. Kovar did average above a point per game in the KHL with Magnitogorsk of the KHL the past five seasons, so he'll be an intriguing fantasy option in the event of a call-up to the big stage.
