Lowry scored two goals in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Avalanche.

The 31-year-old potted Winnipeg's fourth and seventh tallies in the rout. Lowry snapped a 17-game goal drought with the performance, a stretch in which he managed only three assists. Despite the slump, he sits only one point short of tying the career-high 36 he collected in 2022-23, and his plus-17 rating is nearly double his previous best.