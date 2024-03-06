Lowry found the back of the net and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Kraken.

Lowry scored his ninth goal of the season with nine seconds left in the second period to tie the contest. He followed that up with an assist early in the third frame to take the lead, but the Jets could not hold on for the win. He is now on a three-game point streak, scoring one goal and three assists over that span. While Lowry's recent form is promising, fantasy managers should be realistic about his point potential and value him primarily for his well-rounded skill set.