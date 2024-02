Lowry notched a pair of assists in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Wild.

Lowry set up Mason Appleton's tally midway through the first period before he'd add a second helper on Nino Niederreiter's empty-netter in the third. The two-point night snapped a 10-game scoring drought for Lowry. The 30-year-old center now has 25 points (eight goals, 17 assists) with 119 hits through 54 games in a bottom-six role.