Lowry scored twice and added six hits in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Avalanche in Game 1.

Lowry had a two-goal game against Colorado on April 13 as well, but those were his only two tallies over a 19-game stretch. The 31-year-old finished the regular season with 35 points, 181 hits, 57 PIM and 119 shots on net over 81 appearances in a third-line role. He should continue to see that kind of usage going forward, though he's not expected to stay hot on offense throughout the playoffs.