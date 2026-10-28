Lowry scored a shorthanded goal on three shots in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Panthers.

Lowry hadn't scored since Oct. 5 versus the Penguins, and he had just one assist over that eight-game dry spell. The 33-year-old is not on the roster solely for offense, instead providing shutdown work at center in a middle-six role. He has two goals, three assists, 11 shots on net, 22 hits, eight blocked shots, seven PIM and a plus-3 rating over 12 contests. Lowry has earned at least one shorthanded point in every season since 2018-19.