Lowry managed an assist and three hits in Monday's 3-0 win over the Capitals.

Lowry has two goals and four assists over six games in March, already well ahead of the two helpers he managed in all of February. The center helped out on a Neal Pionk goal in the first period Monday. Lowry is up to 31 points, 96 shots on net, 139 hits, 55 PIM, 55 blocked shots and a plus-17 rating over 64 outings. He remains on the third line as a key defensive forward for the Jets.