Lowry scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Friday's 3-0 win over the Kraken.

Lowry has two goals and three assists during his four-game point streak to begin March. He had just two helpers in all of February, so it's good to see the veteran center getting more involved on offense. He's up to 10 goals, 30 points, 96 shots, 133 hits, 54 blocked shots, 55 PIM and a plus-16 rating through 62 contests overall.