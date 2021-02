Lowry notched an assist and four hits in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Canadiens.

Lowry had a hand in the game-winning goal by Nate Thompson in the third period. The assist snapped a three-game point drought for Lowry, who has only three helpers in 11 outings this month. The 27-year-old did exceed last year's scoring output with the assist -- Lowry is up to 11 points, 33 shots on goal and 50 hits through 19 contests.