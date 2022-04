Lowry scored a goal while adding four shots and four hits in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche.

Lowry got the Jets on the board in the third period, deflecting Josh Morrissey shot past Darcy Kuemper to tie the game at one. The 29-year-old center now has 13 goals and eight assists on the season. More valued for his physical play in Winnipeg's bottom-six, Lowry has 231 hits in 76 games.