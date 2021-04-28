Lowry (upper body) will remain sidelined against the Oilers on Wednesday as he continues to practice in a non-contact jersey, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Lowry will miss his third straight contest due to his upper-body issue. With Nikolaj Ehlers (upper body) also on the shelf, the team added Kristian Vesalainen to the lineup against Edmonton on Monday and could continue to utilize the youngster in Lowry's absence. Once cleared to return, Lowry could push for a top-six role and be in the mix for a power-play role.