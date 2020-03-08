Coach Paul Maurice said Sunday that Lowry (upper body) has a "good chance" to return to the lineup for Monday's game against Arizona, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.

The 26-year-old return to practice in a regular jersey during Thursday's session, signalling his possible return in the coming days. This is more positive news for Lowry, as he's been sidelined since Jan. 21 with the upper-body issue. Once Lowry is officially activated off injured reserve, that move will likely signal his return to the lineup.