Jets' Ben Chiarot: Tallies assist
Chiarot grabbed a helper against Minnesota on Tuesday.
With his assist, Chiarot set a new career best with 15 points on the year, having previous set a new career high four goals. The Ontario native is a depth scoring option at best, with his ceiling at about the 20-point mark. Given his limited offensive upside, the 27-year-old is, at most, a mid-range fantasy option.
