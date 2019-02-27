Chiarot grabbed a helper against Minnesota on Tuesday.

With his assist, Chiarot set a new career best with 15 points on the year, having previous set a new career high four goals. The Ontario native is a depth scoring option at best, with his ceiling at about the 20-point mark. Given his limited offensive upside, the 27-year-old is, at most, a mid-range fantasy option.

