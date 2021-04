Wheeler scored a goal on three shots and had six PIM in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to Edmonton. He also provided four hits and two blocks.

Wheeler lit the lamp for the first time since returning from injury, converting an Andrew Copp centering feed 4:29 into the second period to tie the game at 1-1. The Winnipeg captain has points in four of his last five games, but he also owns an ugly minus-7 rating during that stretch.