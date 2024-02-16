Wheeler will miss the remainder of the regular season, resulting in him being designated for long-term injured reserve, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports Friday.

Wheeler's injury certainly didn't look good after he was unable to put any weight on it following a collision in Thursday's matchup with the Canadiens, so this news shouldn't come as a surprise. The 37-year-old winger's cap hit is a steal for the Rangers ($800,000), so his placement on LTIR won't give the club significant help in loading up before the March 8 trade deadline. For his part, Wheeler will end the regular season having garnered nine goals and 12 helpers in 54 contests while producing just one power-play point.