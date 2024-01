Wheeler scored two goals, one the game-winner, in Tuesday's 5-2 victory over the Kraken.

It's the second multi-goal performance of the season for Wheeler, with the other coming Dec. 12 against the Maple Leafs. The long-time Jet snapped a seven-game point drought with Tuesday's effort, and the 37-year-old hasn't made much of an impact in his first campaign with the Rangers, producing seven goals and 17 points in 43 contests.