Wheeler logged a pair of assists in Tuesday's 5-2 victory over the Maple Leafs.

Wheeler set up Mika Zibanejad's opening marker in the second period before adding another assist on Braden Schneider's goal in the third. The 37-year-old Wheeler now has five points (two goals, three assists) in his last four contests after he was held scoreless over his previous eight games. Wheeler should continue to get an opportunity alongside Zibanejad and Chris Kreider on New York's top line while Kaapo Kakko (lower body) is sidelined. Overall, the veteran winger is up to 11 points (four goals, seven assists) through 30 games this season.