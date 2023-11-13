Wheeler logged an assist in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Blue Jackets.

Wheeler has finally gotten his offense going with a goal and two assists over his last four games. The 37-year-old helped out on Chris Kreider's first-period marker. Through 14 outings, Wheeler has three points, 25 shots on net, 11 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating. He saw 13:56 of ice time Sunday, his highest mark since Opening Night -- while he's been listed on the first line, his usage resembles that of a bottom-six forward.