Wheeler (leg) has shed his non-contract jersey ahead of Game 5 against the Hurricanes on Monday, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Wheeler is practicing without the non-contact jersey for the first time, so it seems unlikely he will be available to play against Carolina on Monday immediately. Still, it's a positive sign for the veteran winger, who has been out of action since Feb. 15 versus the Canadiens. If Wheeler does get the all-clear, he figures to slot into a bottom-six role and could bump Jonny Brodsinski from the lineup.