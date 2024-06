Wheeler (undisclosed) is not at morning skate Saturday, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Wheeler is "banged up" according to a source and is questionable at best for Game 6 in Florida on Saturday. Wheeler has played only once since Feb. 18, due to a leg injury, as he was in the lineup for Game 4 on Tuesday, before sitting out Game 5. Anton Blidh has taken his spot during practice, but there is no guarantee that Blidh will be in the lineup, should Wheeler be unable to go.