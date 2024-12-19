Wheeler is calling it a career after 16 seasons, telling Dan Leffelaar on the Beyond High Performance podcast, "It's just the emotional, get up 82 times -- I don't want to do that. There's only so much gas in the tank for that," per Paul Friesen of Winnipeg Sun on Thursday.

Over Wheeler's 16-year career, he spent the bulk of that time (13 seasons) with the Jets organization, racking up 262 goals and 550 assists in 897 regular-season contests. Despite finishing his career with 943 points, plus another 45 postseason points, the Minnesota native received minimal personal or team accolades, finishing with just one All-Star selection.