Wheeler scored a goal and added an assist in Friday's 5-2 loss to Vegas.

The 37-year-old produced his second multi-point performance in the last six games, but those are the only times he's gotten onto the scoresheet in January as Wheeler was held without a point in the other 11 contests on the month. His first season as a Ranger has been largely disappointing, and through 48 contests Wheeler has managed only eight goals and 19 points.