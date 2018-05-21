Jets' Blake Wheeler: Ends year with goal drought

Wheeler wrapped up the 2017-18 campaign bogged down in a nine-game goalless streak.

Despite his inability to find the back of the net, Wheeler still garnered 11 helpers during his drought. If the winger is disappointed in his postseason performance, he will certainly look back fondly on a regular season in which he led the team with 91 points (ninth overall in the league) that included a career-high 68 helpers. It was also the 31-year-old's fifth consecutive 20-goal campaign -- a threshold he should certainly be capable of reaching next year. The biggest question looking ahead to 2018-19 is whether Wheeler will sign an extension before the last year of his contract runs out. Regardless, the Minnesota native figures to be one of the elite-level players coveted by fantasy owners early in their league drafts.