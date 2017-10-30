Jets' Blake Wheeler: Scores hat trick in spectacular fashion
Wheeler netted a hat trick in a span of 4:20 in the first period of Sunday's win over the Penguins.
Wheeler added a helper to make it a four-point night. Wheeler has had a strong start to the season, tacking on 12 points through 10 contests. He only had one goal entering Sunday's game, but you knew more were on the way given how frequently he's been putting the puck on net. The Jets' captain remains a must-start in almost every fantasy setting.
