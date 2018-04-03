Jets' Blake Wheeler: Scratched for rest Tuesday
Wheeler (rest) will sit out Tuesday evening against host Montreal, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.
Wheeler reportedly isn't 100 percent from a health standpoint, but that's not unusual this late in the season and there's very little doubt that he'd play if the postseason was already upon us. He leads the team with 89 points (22 goals, 67 assists) through 79 games.
